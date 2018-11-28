National / Crime & Legal

Murder probe launched after Japanese language school operator found dead in Chiba Prefecture

Kyodo

CHIBA – A 75-year-old man operating a Japanese language school has been found dead at his apartment in Chiba Prefecture, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

The body of Jiro Iwai, who managed the school as well as other companies, was found around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when a female employee visited his home to find him dead and bleeding from a wound to the head.

Investigative sources said Iwai, who lived alone in an apartment in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, was likely struck multiple times in the killing. An autopsy showed he may have died of damage to his spinal cord.

But despite the violent death, police said there were no signs of a struggle and that a light in the room where he was killed had been left on.

Investigators believe Iwai was killed after 9:30 a.m. Friday, when a bill collector visited his home.

Iwai lived on the highest floor of a 29-story apartment complex in an area with high-rise condos and shopping centers near Yukarigaoka Station.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

This photo taken in June shows a four-tatami-mat room at the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward, where ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been detained.
Wall Street Journal says Carlos Ghosn enduring 'bizarre inquisition' in Japan
Ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn is enduring a "bizarre inquisition" in Japan, a Wall Street Journal editorial said Tuesday. He has been "held in detention for days without b...
Jordan's King Abdullah II and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint press announcement following their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday
Japan and Jordan agree to boost security cooperation
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Jordan's King Abdullah II agreed Tuesday in Tokyo to boost their diplomatic and security cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism. During th...
A house in Takachiho, Miyazaki Prefecture, where six people were found murdered Monday, is seen in this aerial photo taken Tuesday afternoon.
Family dispute believed to be at the root of murder of 6 in southwestern Japan
Police believe that a family dispute likely led to the murder of six people whose bodies were found Monday at a home in Miyazaki Prefecture. The police retrieved a body believed to be th...

,