Ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort denies meeting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington in February. Manafort says in a statement that a Guardian report saying he met with Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy is 'totally false and deliberately libelous.' Manafort says he has never been contacted by 'anyone connected to WikiLeaks, either directly or indirectly.' | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort denies meeting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, denied Tuesday that he met secretly with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, including weeks before the organization’s 2016 publication of Democratic Party secrets hacked by Russian intelligence.

Manafort rejected a report in The Guardian newspaper that he met three times with Assange over 2013-2016, an explosive claim that if true could support allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to tilt the 2016 election in their favor.

“This story is totally false and deliberately libelous. I have never met Julian Assange or anyone connected to him. I have never been contacted by anyone connected to WikiLeaks, either directly or indirectly,” Manafort said in a statement.

“We are considering all legal options against The Guardian who proceeded with this story even after being notified by my representatives that it was false.”

According to The Guardian, citing unnamed sources, Manafort went to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Assange has been living under diplomatic protection in 2013, 2015 and then “around March 2016,” the same month the veteran Republican operative joined Trump’s election campaign.

In July 2016 WikiLeaks began publishing thousands of Democratic National Committee emails, embarrassing Trump’s election rival, Hillary Clinton. U.S. intelligence later alleged that the emails were hacked by Russian spies and handed over to WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks also denied the report, tweeting that it was “willing to bet the Guardian a million dollars and its editor’s head that Manafort never met Assange.”

Manafort chaired the Trump election campaign from March until August 2016, when he was forced to resign under the cloud of a mounting investigation into his business dealings years earlier in Ukraine.

The Guardian report fed into rising speculation that special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the election, has accumulated evidence of collusion by members of the Trump campaign.

On Monday Mueller’s team abruptly announced in a court filing that Manafort, who has already been convicted on financial charges relating to Ukraine, had violated the terms of a plea bargain deal with prosecutors by lying to them.

Meanwhile lawyers for Assange are pressuring a U.S. court to reveal the details of a sealed indictment against him and WikiLeaks, which could involve the organization’s publishing of U.S. secrets dating back to 2010.

Assange has remained in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, fearing that British authorities might arrest him and extradite him to the United States if he steps foot outside.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington Tuesday.
John Bolton says he didn't listen to Jamal Khashoggi slaying tape because he doesn't speak Arabic
President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Tuesday defended his decision not to listen to an audio recording of the killing of a Saudi journalist, saying he chose not to listen because h...
House Speaker Paul Ryan returns to Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.
U.S. government shutdown looms as Trump digs in on border wall demand
President Donald Trump's renewed demand for U.S. taxpayer funding of his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall was threatening again on Tuesday to bring on a budget standoff and a partial government shu...
Maria Meza (second from right), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her daughters, Jamie Mejia Meza, aged 12 and her f5-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza and Cheili Mejia Meza (from left) in front of the border wall between the U.S and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday.
Trump defends firing 'very safe' tear gas at 'tough people' migrant crowd in Mexico
President Donald Trump is strongly defending the U.S. use of tear gas at the Mexico border to repel a crowd of migrants that included angry rock-throwers and barefoot, crying children. Critics d...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington in February. Manafort says in a statement that a Guardian report saying he met with Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy is 'totally false and deliberately libelous.' Manafort says he has never been contacted by 'anyone connected to WikiLeaks, either directly or indirectly.' | AP Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed-door meeting in Washington last year. Paul Manafort's plea deal went up in smoke this week. It didn't even last three months. The former Trump campaign chairman's cooperation agreement with Mueller unraveled after prosecutors say he repeatedly lied to investigators, an allegation Manafort denies. | AP WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters last year outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been in self imposed exile since 2012. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is denying that he ever met WikiLeaks founderAssange. Manafort says in a statement that a Guardian report saying he met with Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy is 'totally false and deliberately libelous.' | AP

, , , , , , ,