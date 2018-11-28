Trump’s main focus at G20 set to be packed schedule of key bilateral meetings
U..S President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose at the Forbidden City in Beijing last November. There is a 'good possibility' Trump will reach an agreement later this week to resolve the U..S trade dispute with China, a White House official said Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Trump’s main focus at G20 set to be packed schedule of key bilateral meetings

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump will have a packed schedule of bilateral meetings in Buenos Aires this week on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of world leaders, the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump’s talks on the sidelines are the main focus for the White House during the multilateral conference. It is unclear whether officials will be able to reach consensus on a final joint statement, or communique, for the conference.

Trump’s highest profile meeting will come at the end of the summit, when he has a much-anticipated dinner with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, their first meeting since the two nations imposed tariffs on each other’s imports.

Also closely watched will be Trump’s bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That meeting will cover security issues, arms control, and issues in the Middle East and Ukraine, Trump’s national security, John Bolton, told reporters.

Trump is also slated to meet on the sidelines with the leaders of Argentina, Germany, South Korea and Turkey, the White House said. He will meet with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then the two leaders will meet jointly with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bolton said.

But Bolton said Trump has not planned to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA believes ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump has vowed to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A woman takes part in a protest, opposing the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Tunis Tuesday.
Saudi crown prince visits Tunisia amid protests over Jamal Khashoggi slaying
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a personal welcome Tuesday from Tunisia's presiden,t who greeted his guest at the airport after two days of protests in the capital that reflected in...
Scientist He Jiankui shows "The Human Genome," a book he edited, at his company Direct Genomics in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, in 2016.
Gene-editing Chinese scientist kept work secret, skirted norms in apparent quest to make history
The Chinese scientist who says he helped make the world's first gene-edited babies veered off a traditional career path, keeping much of his research secret in pursuit of a larger goal — making his...
Polly Varnado looks at her daughter's Medtronic insulin pump in Destin, Florida, Nov. 1. Medical device manufacturers and experts say insulin pumps are safe. But an AP investigation found that insulin pumps and their components are responsible for the highest number of malfunction, injury and death reports in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's medical device database.
Insulin pumps have most reported problems in FDA database
When Polly Varnado's 9-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, it didn't take long for the family to hear about insulin pumps. In September 2012, the girl picked out a purple one —...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U..S President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose at the Forbidden City in Beijing last November. There is a 'good possibility' Trump will reach an agreement later this week to resolve the U..S trade dispute with China, a White House official said Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI Russia President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their meeting in Moscow in June. Prince Mohammed is expected to hold bilateral talks with Putin at the G20 in Buenos Aires, but not meet with Donald Trump. | AP

, , , , , , , ,