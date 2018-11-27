Family dispute believed to be at the root of murder of 6 in southwestern Japan

Police believe that a family dispute likely led to the murder of six people whose bodies were found Monday at a home in Miyazaki Prefecture.

The police retrieved a body believed to be that of Masahiro Iihoshi, 42, from a river on Tuesday. Iihoshi was missing when the bodies of his five family members and a friend were discovered at his residence in the town of Takachiho.

The six have been identified by the police as Iihoshi’s father Yasuo, 72, mother Mihoko, 66, wife Mikiko, 41, son Takumi, 21, daughter Yui, 7, and his friend Fumiaki Matsuoka, 44. Some of the bodies had knife wounds and a bloodstained machete was found at the site, according to the police.

Matsuoka had said he was going to meet the family to mediate on Sunday, indicating that problems had occurred that day. Matsuoka’s father called the police on Monday morning after being unable to contact his son.

Iihoshi’s brother also contacted the police on Monday, saying he was unable to reach the family by phone.

Iihoshi’s body was found in a river about 3 kilometers away from the home.

On Sunday, Iihoshi attended a year-end party organized by his company, along with his wife and daughter, and parted with colleagues after having lunch, according to the company.

Worried about Yui’s absence from school, the vice principal of Oshikata Elementary School visited Iihoshi’s home Monday morning, but no one answered the doorbell and the front door was locked.

The site where the bodies were found has been cordoned off and some parts covered by tarps.

“I still can’t believe this has happened. I want to know the truth behind it,” said a man in his 60s who works near the site.