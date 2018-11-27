National

Japan to issue coins commemorating 2019 Rugby World Cup

Kyodo

Japan will issue gold and silver coins to commemorate the country’s hosting of next year’s Rugby World Cup, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The gold coin, featuring the World Cup trophy on one side and the 2019 tournament’s logo and cherry blossoms on the other, will be made with 15.6 grams of 24 karat gold and put on sale for ¥120,000.

The silver coin, showing a player tackling an opponent and the names of the 12 host Japanese cities, will be made with 31.1 grams of fine silver and sold for ¥9,500.

The ministry said 10,000 of the gold coins and 50,000 silver coins will be made. Orders for the coins, which are technically legal tender worth ¥10,000 and ¥1,000, respectively, can be made at the Japan Mint’s website from March 15 of next year.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells members of the Liberal Democratic Party in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, in August of his strong desire to hold a referendum on amending the Constitution by next summer.
Constitutional referendum would unleash TV blitz never before seen in Japan
If Japan ever calls a referendum on whether to revise the postwar Constitution, it could spark a heated TV advertising war, akin to what the U.S. goes through for its presidential election campaign...
Image Not Available
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing two police officers in Hiroshima
A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing two policemen who were visiting her home in the city of Hiroshima, police said. Yoko Kimura, 43, was arrested on the spot on suspicion of atte...
The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo helicopter destroyer
Japan eyes introduction of multipurpose aircraft 'mother ship'
Japan is considering transforming a helicopter destroyer into an aircraft carrier that can accommodate fighter jets, a government source said Tuesday, in what could be seen as a departure from the ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The design of the gold coin to be issued to commemorate Japan hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup. | KYODO

, ,