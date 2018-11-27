Japan to issue coins commemorating 2019 Rugby World Cup

Japan will issue gold and silver coins to commemorate the country’s hosting of next year’s Rugby World Cup, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The gold coin, featuring the World Cup trophy on one side and the 2019 tournament’s logo and cherry blossoms on the other, will be made with 15.6 grams of 24 karat gold and put on sale for ¥120,000.

The silver coin, showing a player tackling an opponent and the names of the 12 host Japanese cities, will be made with 31.1 grams of fine silver and sold for ¥9,500.

The ministry said 10,000 of the gold coins and 50,000 silver coins will be made. Orders for the coins, which are technically legal tender worth ¥10,000 and ¥1,000, respectively, can be made at the Japan Mint’s website from March 15 of next year.