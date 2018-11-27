Internet pounces on Melania Trump-designed White House Christmas decor
Topiary trees line the White House's east colonnade during a press preview of this year's Christmas decor on Monday in Washington. | AP

AP, Staff Report

WASHINGTON – After Christmas arrived at the White House on Monday, the internet erupted in a furor over this year’s holiday decor, which was designed and unveiled by first lady Melania Trump.

The White House said the decorations, which feature a theme of “American Treasures,” include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 5.5 meters (18 feet) tall.

Mrs. Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year’s holiday decorations, which also include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

The internet was quick to lampoon the decorations, the centerpiece of which is two rows of dark red trees.

The trees were compared to everything from car wash buffers to the pelts of Muppets to a “straight-up murder forest.”

Some even said the trees looked like handmaidens from “The Handmaid’s Tale” — and photoshopped the images accordingly — while others said they were getting “Shining” vibes, specifically the scene in the film in which blood gushes down the hallway.

