Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing two police officers in Hiroshima

A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing two policemen who were visiting her home in the city of Hiroshima, police said.

Yoko Kimura, 43, was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder and obstructing official duties. She allegedly stabbed the two officers, age 47 and 38, with a kitchen knife at around 9:20 a.m.

The older officer was stabbed in the stomach, while the younger officer was wounded in the thigh. They were taken to hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

The two were attacked when they began a search of the home in the city’s Aki Ward with five other police officers in connection with a fraud allegation.