Asia Pacific

Malaysia to deport four Finns for distributing Christian materials

AP

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia is deporting four Finnish tourists and barring them from returning after they were detained for distributing Christian materials on a resort island in the Muslim-majority country.

The two women and two men, aged between 27 and 60, were arrested Nov. 20 at their hotel in northern Langkawi island.

Langkawi police chief Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim says the four have been handed over to the immigration department following a decision by public prosecutors to deport them. He said Tuesday they will also be blacklisted and that the attorney-general’s office will send a letter to Finland’s embassy to express displeasure over their conduct.

Proselytizing of Muslims, who comprise nearly two-thirds of Malaysia’s 31 million people, by members of other religions is forbidden in Malaysia, although the reverse is allowed.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A Uighur farmer stands outside a convenience store at the Unity New Village in Hotan, in the Xinjiang region of western China, on Sept. 21.
Hundreds of scholars condemn China for Xinjiang camps
Countries must hit China with sanctions over the mass detention of ethnic Uighurs in its western Xinjiang region, hundreds of scholars said on Monday, warning that a failure to act would signal ...
Image Not Available
Seven dead in China's Sichuan province after car drives onto sidewalk
A car drove onto a sidewalk in southwest China on Tuesday, killing seven people and injuring another four, police said, days after another driver deliberately rammed into schoolchildren in the coun...
A B-52 Stratofortress bomber takes part in the Farnborough International Air Show in Farnborough, U.K., on July 10, 2012.
American bombers no longer flying over Korean peninsula, U.S. Pacific Air Forces general says
U.S. bombers are no longer conducting flights over South Korea after Seoul asked for such missions to be paused, a U.S. general said Monday. Gen. Charles Brown, who heads U.S. Pacific Air Forces...

, , , ,