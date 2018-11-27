Trump says he doesn’t believe his own government’s climate warning
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Monday. | AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday he doesn’t believe his own government’s report last week warning of massive economic losses if carbon emissions continue to feed climate change.

“I don’t believe it,” Trump said at the White House, adding that the United States would not take measures to cut emissions if the same was not done in other countries.

Trump said he had read “some” of the report and that it was “fine.”

However, he rejected the central warning in the National Climate Assessment, which said there will be hundreds of billions of dollars in losses by the end of the century due to climate change “without substantial and sustained global mitigation.”

“No, no, I don’t believe it,” he repeated.

“You’re going to have to have China and Japan and all of Asia and all of these other countries, you know. It addresses our country,” he said.

“Right now, we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been. And that’s very important to me. But if we’re clean, but every other place on Earth is dirty, that’s not so good. So I want clean air, I want clean water, very important.”

According to the report, climate change will “cause growing losses to American infrastructure and property and impede the rate of economic growth over this century.”

The effects will spill over into global trade, affecting import and export prices and U.S. businesses with overseas operations and supply chains, it added.

