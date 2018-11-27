Kenya charges three Chinese railway workers with bribery amid ticket scam
Chinese employees (from left) of China Roads and Bridge Corporation at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) security manager Li Gen, security magager Li Xiaowu and translator Sun Xin appear on Monday at Mombasa's Court, Kenya, charged with bribery. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Kenya charges three Chinese railway workers with bribery amid ticket scam

Reuters

MOMBASA – Prosecutors in Kenya charged three Chinese men on Monday with trying to bribe detectives investigating fraud involving ticket sales on a $3.2 billion railway built by a Chinese company.

The charges are the latest in a series of high profile corruption prosecutions and come at a time of growing complaints about immigrants from China, a country that has played a key role in improving Kenya’s infrastructure in recent years.

The men are senior employees with China Roads and Bridges Corporation, the company that constructed and runs the railway that opened last year between the capital and the port of Mombasa.

China funded the project, which is the biggest of its kind since independence.

The three were arrested on Saturday in Mombasa for attempting to bribe investigators with amounts totaling 900,000 Kenyan shillings ($8,800).

The men “jointly offered a financial advantage of Kshs. 500,000 as an inducement to influence an ongoing criminal investigation in their favour,” the charge sheet said.

The men denied all charges, which included two other counts involving 200,000 shillings each.

Presiding Magistrate Julius Nang’ea said the court will rule on their bond application this week and remanded them to a maximum security prison in Mombasa.

Many African countries have turned to China in recent years for funds, technology and equipment to develop infrastructure.

A Kenyan lawmaker from the ruling Jubilee Party this month proposed limiting foreign involvement in public contracts after what he said was an outcry over Chinese businesses driving out local companies.

Critics of China’s infrastructure finance say it imposes an unsustainable debt burden on the country.

Chinese contractors have focused on improving transport, often using Chinese laborers. Some critics say Kenya has failed to enforce immigration laws and ensure firms hire Kenyan workers.

Kenyan employees of the railways have complained of mistreatment from Chinese staff, which the railway denies.

The railway replaced a century-old line and reduced the journey time to just over four hours from 12 but customers have complained that tickets can only be bought three days in advance and only for one-way travel.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Turkish forensic officers conduct a search at a villa in the village of Samanli in Yalova's Termal district, Turkey, on Monday. Turkish police were searching two villas in the northwestern province for the remains of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported.
Turkish police search Saudi hit squad-linked villas in Jamal Khashoggi murder probe
Police searched a mansion in northwestern Turkey belonging to a Saudi citizen on Monday after investigators determined that the man had been in contact with one of the suspects in the slaying of Sa...
U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (left) talks with a supporter at a campaign event in Meridian, Mississippi, Sunday.
Mississippi senator banking on boost from Trump rallies to shift focus away from racist remarks
President Donald Trump is stumping in Mississippi on Monday for a Republican Senate appointee who wants voters to focus on her unwavering support for him, and not the racial questions that have mad...
Mexico's Federal Police try to grab migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America, as they attempt to cross the border into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday.
Mexico to up security at U.S. border after migrants try to storm into America, readies deportations
Mexico looked set to shore up security near its border with the United States on Monday, and local authorities said that 39 migrants were arrested after a peaceful march devolved into mayhem when U...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chinese employees (from left) of China Roads and Bridge Corporation at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) security manager Li Gen, security magager Li Xiaowu and translator Sun Xin appear on Monday at Mombasa's Court, Kenya, charged with bribery. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,