UAE pardons British academic Matthew Hedges’ spying conviction
British student Matthew Hedges and his wife Daniela Tejada pose in London after Tejada's MA Graduation ceremony in January 2017. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

UAE pardons British academic Matthew Hedges’ spying conviction

AP

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates said on Monday the country has pardoned British academic Matthew Hedges, sentenced to life in prison for spying, and that he will be set free.

The announcement came after authorities showed journalists a video of Hedges purportedly saying he was a captain in British intelligence. The news conference was hastily called in Abu Dhabi.

Emirati authorities had come under increasing international pressure over Hedges’ life sentence, handed down last week.

According to the announcement, UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued the clemency for Hedges on Sunday, with hundreds of others. Authorities said Hedges will be allowed out of the country once procedures securing his release are complete.

An Emirati official giving the news conference declined to take any questions from journalists.

In the video, Hedges, a 31-year-old doctorate student in Middle Eastern studies at Durham University, is seen describing himself as a captain in MI-6 during what appears to be a court hearing in the Gulf Arab country.

Another clip appears to show Hedges speaking to someone in an office and saying: “It helps the research to go in in an easy way.”

Then, Hedges is seen snapping his fingers and adds, “Then it becomes MI-6.”

Emirati officials did not allow journalists to record the video.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A Pakistan soldier stands guard while a loaded Chinese ship prepares to depart, at Gwadar port, Pakistan, in November 2016. The assault on the consulate in Karachi on Friday was the latest in a series of attacks on China's growing influence in Pakistan, where Beijing is financing tens of billions of dollars' worth of mega-projects that critics fear will plunder the country's resources and leave it with crippling debt.
Chinese businesses face resentment and terror attacks in Pakistan
An attack on a diplomatic mission in Karachi last week shows the risks Chinese businesses face as they expand across Pakistan in the face of growing resentment over Beijing's influence in the ec...
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met lawmakers from Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, on Monday after voters there overwhelmingly turned against the Liberals in a state election.
Australian leader Scott Morrison holds emergency meeting as election rout looms
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held an emergency meeting with members of his embattled Liberal Party on Monday as his minority government stared down the barrel at a heavy election def...
Buildings are seen amid heavy smog in Beijing's central business area on Monday.
China will strive to do better in climate change fight, country's climate envoy says
China will work to achieve its existing greenhouse gas targets and strive to do better as the challenges of climate change become more urgent, Xie Zhenhua, the country's top climate envoy, said ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

British student Matthew Hedges and his wife Daniela Tejada pose in London after Tejada's MA Graduation ceremony in January 2017. | AFP-JIJI

, ,