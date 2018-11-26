Six found dead in Miyazaki; Police launch murder probe

Six bodies, including that of an elementary school girl, were discovered Monday at a home in Miyazaki, local police said.

The police arrived at the home in the city of Takachiho to find a dead woman outside, as well as the bodies of two men, a woman, a boy and the young girl inside the house.

Authorities went to the house after receiving a call from a family member who said all of his calls there went unanswered.

The Miyazaki prefectural police said they are treating the investigation as a murder case.