Home ‘the most dangerous place’ for women, U.N. study finds
People attend a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women in Madrid on Sunday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Home ‘the most dangerous place’ for women, U.N. study finds

AFP-JIJI

VIENNA – More than half the women who were murdered worldwide last year were killed by their partners or family members, making home “the most dangerous place for a woman,” a new U.N. study said Sunday.

In statistics released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime calculated that of a total 87,000 female homicide cases worldwide in 2017, some 50,000 — or 58 percent — were committed by the victims’ intimate partners or family members.

Around 30,000, or 34 percent, were committed by intimate partners alone.

“This amounts to some six women being killed every hour by people they know,” the Vienna-based body said.

The vast majority — around 80 percent — of homicide victims worldwide were men, but “women continue to pay the highest price as a result of gender inequality, discrimination and negative stereotypes,” said UNODC chief Yury Fedotov.

“They are also the most likely to be killed by intimate partners and family … making the home the most dangerous place for a woman,” he said.

“The fact that women continue to be affected by this type of violence to a greater degree than men is indicative of an imbalance in power relations between women and men inside the domestic sphere.”

The UNODC calculated that the global rate of female homicide victims stood at around 1.3 victims per 100,000 female population.

The study found that Africa and the Americas were the regions where women were most at risk of being killed by intimate partners or family members.

In Africa, the rate was around 3.1 victims per 100,000 female population, while the rate in the Americas was 1.6 victims, in Oceania 1.3 and in Asia 0.9.

The lowest rate was found in Europe, with 0.7 victims per 100,000 female population.

According to the UNODC, “no tangible progress” in combating the scourge had been made in recent years “despite legislation and programs developed to eradicate violence against women.”

The report’s conclusions “highlight the need for effective crime prevention and criminal justice responses to violence against women,” the UNODC said, stressing the need for measures to boost safety and empower potential victims while holding their abusers accountable.

The study also called for greater coordination between police and the justice system as well as health and social services.

And the UNODC said it was also important to involve men in the solutions, including through early education.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Workers stand near palm oil fruits inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, in February 2014.
Buy green palm oil or forests will suffer, industry warns
New rules to stop deforestation caused by palm oil production can only succeed if brands and consumers buy larger amounts of oil certified as green and ethical, industry officials and environmen...
Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula with a cargo ship beneath it after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea, Sunday.
Ukraine claims Russian Coast Guard fired on, seized three of its vessels as Black Sea tensions mount
Russian Coast Guard boats opened fire on and seized three Ukrainian vessels Sunday after a tense standoff in the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula, Ukrainian Navy officials said. Two c...
Supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, or World Hindu Council, gather for a rally to demand the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, India, Sunday. Tens of thousands of Hindus gathered in the northern Indian city, renewing calls to build a Hindu temple on a site where a mosque was attacked and demolished in 1992, sparking deadly Hindu-Muslim violence. The banner in Hindi reads " No more requests, now it will be battle."
Hard-line Hindus press Modi to deliver on vow to build temple where mosque was razed in bloody 19...
Tens of thousands of hard-line Hindus rallied Sunday to demand a Hindu temple be built on a site in northern India where hard-liners in 1992 had attacked and demolished a 16th century mosque, spark...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People attend a rally against gender-based and sexual violence against women in Madrid on Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,