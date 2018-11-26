Nissan CEO hints at intention to review alliance with Renault
Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa speaks during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Yokohama in May 2017. | REUTERS

Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co. CEO Hiroto Saikawa on Monday hinted at his intention to review the alliance with Renault SA, following the arrest of the Japanese company’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn.

The relationship is “not equal,” Saikawa was quoted as saying during a meeting with company employees intended to explain about the arrest of Ghosn, who remains chairman of Renault, according to a company source.

In the alliance that also involves Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Renault owns a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, which holds a 15 percent stake in its French peer but with no voting rights and 34 percent in Mitsubishi Motors.

Ghosn, who was arrested over an alleged understatement of his remuneration in securities reports, has reportedly denied the charge.

The ousted chairman has not commented publicly on the matter since his arrest last Monday by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion of underreporting his pay package by around ¥5 billion ($44 million) for five years through fiscal 2014. He received nearly ¥10 billion during that period.

