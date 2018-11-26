Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward U.S.-closed border crossing at Tijuana
Migrants make their way to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday. | REUTERS

World

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward U.S.-closed border crossing at Tijuana

AP

TIJUANA, MEXICO – Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped with tear gas Sunday after a few tried to breach the fence separating the two countries.

U.S. agents shot the gas, according to an Associated Press reporter on the scene. Children were screaming and coughing in the mayhem.

Honduran migrant Ana Zuniga, 23, said she saw migrants open a small hole in concertina wire at a gap on the Mexican side of a levee, at which point U.S. agents fired tear gas at them.

“We ran, but when you run the gas asphyxiates you more,” she told AP while cradling her 3-year-old daughter, Valery, in her arms.

Mexico’s Milenio TV also showed images of several migrants at the border trying to jump over the fence. A few yards away on the U.S. side, shoppers streamed in and out of an outlet mall.

U.S. Border Patrol helicopters flew overhead, while U.S. agents held vigil on foot beyond the wire fence in California. The Border Patrol office in San Diego said via Twitter that pedestrian crossings have been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry at both the East and West facilities. All northbound and southbound traffic was halted.

Earlier Sunday, some Central American migrants pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard near the international border crossing.

More than 5,000 migrants have been camped in and around a sports complex in Tijuana after making their way through Mexico in recent weeks via caravan. Many hope to apply for asylum in the U.S., but agents at the San Ysidro entry point are processing fewer than 100 asylum petitions a day.

Some of the migrants who went forward Sunday called on each other to remain peaceful.

They appeared to easily pass through the Mexican police blockade without using violence.

A second line of Mexican police carrying plastic riot shields stood guard outside a Mexican customs and immigration plaza, where the migrants were headed.

That line of police installed tall steel panels behind them outside the Chaparral crossing on the Mexican side of the border, which completely blocked incoming traffic lanes to Mexico.

Irineo Mujica, who has accompanied the migrants for weeks as part of the aid group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said the aim of Sunday’s march toward the U.S. border was to make the migrants’ plight more visible to the governments of Mexico and the U.S.

“We can’t have all these people here,” Mujica told The Associated Press.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum on Friday declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city of 1.6 million, which he says is struggling to accommodate the crush of migrants.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Over 400 hurt in M6.3 earthquake in western Iran as residents rush to the streets
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Iran near its border with Iraq on Sunday night, injuring more than 400 people and sending fearful residents running into the streets, authorities said. ...
Tom Hoffman, NASA's InSight project manager, talks about the Mars InSight landing site during a pre-landing briefing Sunday at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, is a Mars lander designed to study the "inner space" of Mars: its crust, mantle, and core. InSight is scheduled to touch down on the Red Planet at approximately noon PST (3 p.m. EST) on Monday.
Anxiety at NASA builds as Mars landing looms one day away
With just a day to go, NASA's InSight spacecraft aimed for a bull's-eye touchdown on Mars, zooming in like an arrow with no turning back. InSight's journey of six months and 300 million miles (4...
Lilly Langworth and her son, Max, stand in front of an oak tree felled by Hurricane Michael in the front yard of their Chipley, Florida, home Oct. 25. Langworth says she's watching for signs of trauma among her three children following the storm.
Tough hurricane recovery job for adults: Getting traumatized kids to feel safe again
When Tiffany Harris and her two children emerged from their hotel after Hurricane Michael roared past, her 3-year-old son pointed to a sea of fallen trees and shattered buildings. "It's broken. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants make their way to the border fence between Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday. | REUTERS Mexican police chase Central American migrants — mostly Hondurans — as they reached the El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, Sunday. Hundreds of migrants attempted to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the U.S. on Sunday amid mounting fears they will be kept in Mexico while their applications for asylum are processed. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,