‘Thank you President T’ for oil price fall, Trump tweets as holiday break ends
The motorcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, taking him to the Trump International Golf Club on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

‘Thank you President T’ for oil price fall, Trump tweets as holiday break ends

AP

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – President Donald Trump congratulated himself for falling oil prices. He chided the Federal Reserve over interest rates. He claimed Central American countries are trying to dump “certain people” into the United States.

Trump’s Florida holiday stay was ending Sunday with a visit to his golf club for the fifth day in a row. His tweeting took no break.

The president patted himself on the back for a dip in petroleum prices, writing “thank you President T.” He also admonished the U.S. central bank over the cost of borrowing money.

In a separate tweet, he called on Mexico to stop caravans of Central American migrants from trying to reach the U.S. border.

“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form,” he wrote, claiming, without evidence, that “it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer.”

He blamed Democrats for creating the problem, demanding: “No crossings!”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, said on ABC’s “This Week” that the president should be taking responsibility for the situation.

“He controls the White House. His party controls the House and the Senate and it is on them,” she said, arguing Trump should have worked more closely with Central American countries to prevent the caravans.

She said Trump had chosen “to weaponize” and “politicize” the situation, but “has an opportunity here, especially with a new Congress coming in, to get this done.”

Trump also weighed in on the protests currently taking place in Paris, which were sparked by rising fuel taxes.

“The large and violent French protests don’t take into account how badly the United States has been treated on Trade by the European Union or on fair and reasonable payments for our GREAT military protection,” Trump wrote, adding: “Both of these topics must be remedied soon.”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what the president was referring to.

Thousands of police have been deployed throughout France to contain the deadly demonstrations that have morphed from anger over the taxes into a rebuke of French President Emmanuel Macron and the perceived elitism of France’s ruling class.

Trump was scheduled to arrive home in Washington later Sunday.

The president planned to visit Mississippi for two rallies Monday in support of GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton. Espy is trying to become the first African-American to represent the state in the Senate since Reconstruction.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul Oct. 25.
U.S. Republican senators split with Trump over slain Saudi journalist
Several U.S. Republican senators on Sunday rejected President Donald Trump's embrace of Saudi Arabia after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with some lawmakers from his party saying ...
A Syrian Kurdish woman fighter holds a Kalashnikov assault rifle as she stands while others march past during a demonstration in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on Sunday as they mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Syrian Kurdish women march to end gender-based violence
Hundreds of female protesters took to the streets of the Syrian Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli on Sunday to call for an end to violence against women. Some banging large drums and others ulul...
After a brief delay to let a downpour pass, volunteers resume their search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, California, Friday. The massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California has been fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said Sunday.
Catastrophic Northern California wildfire finally contained after leaving at least 85 dead, 249 m...
A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California has been fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said Sunday. T...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The motorcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, taking him to the Trump International Golf Club on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,