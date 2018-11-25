Wild boar found wandering around in residential area of Kobe

A wild boar was seen Sunday afternoon strolling around a residential area in Kobe, surprising passersby.

The animal appeared at about 4:30 p.m. on a fenced slope in the city’s Kitano district, which attracts many tourists who come to see Western-style houses.

Some people were astonished and some took pictures.

The Hyogo Prefectural Police warned people not to disturb wild boars if they encounter any.

In another incident involving the animal, on Friday in Hita, Oita Prefecture, a limited express train bound for the city of Oita smashed into a wild boar at around 8 p.m.

The train, whose first carriage was partially damaged, was stranded for nearly four hours, according to Kyushu Railway Co.