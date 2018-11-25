Health ministers from Japan, China, South Korea meet, agree to cooperate in event of big natural Disaster Response
Participants from Japan, China and South Korea, including Japanese health minister Takumi Nemoto (center), pose for a photo while attending a ministerial meeting on health issues in the city of Kumamoto on Sunday. | KYODO

KUMAMOTO – The health ministers of Japan, China and South Korea on Sunday agreed to cooperate so that their countries can maintain proper medical services even if they are hit by a massive natural disaster.

At a meeting in the city of Kumamoto, the ministers adopted a joint statement that the countries will share their experience, information and technology to improve the capabilities of their medical services to respond to a natural disaster.

The statement noted big earthquakes in Kumamoto Prefecture, Sichuan Province in southwest China and Gyeongju, South Korea, between 2016 and 2017, to stress the importance of building health and medical systems resistant to natural disasters.

The three countries also confirmed that they will strengthen efforts to improve their preparedness to deal with outbreaks of infectious diseases and extend the healthy life expectancy.

“It is significant that the three nations have agreed to strengthen cooperation on important common issues,” health minister Takumi Nemoto told a news conference.

The three countries started the annual ministerial meeting in 2007. Next year’s gathering will take place in South Korea.

