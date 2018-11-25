Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn denies allegations against him: report

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested last Monday on suspicion of financial misdoing, has denied the allegations against him, public broadcaster NHK reported Sunday.

Ghosn, who has not spoken publicly, has told investigators that he had no intention of underreporting his remuneration on financial documents and has denied allegations against him, NHK said, without giving sources.

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive arrested along with Ghosn on Monday, was quoted by NHK on Saturday as defending Ghosn’s compensation, saying it was discussed with other officials and paid out appropriately.