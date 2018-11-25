Keidanren chief eyed as head of successor to expo bid panel

The government is expected to propose Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi as head of the new body that will succeed the 2025 World Exposition bid committee, sources have said.

The key task of the successor body would be to decide how to split the cost of the more than 40 billion yen that the private sector is required to pay for the Expo, which will be held in Osaka, the sources said Saturday.

The Bureau International des Expositions, or BIE, has voted to choose the western Japan city as the venue of the 2025 World Expo, sparking hopes that the event will boost the economy after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The central government estimates that the Expo would generate economic effects worth nearly 2 trillion yen in total, mainly thanks to an expected increase in construction demand and the number of visitors from abroad.

Meanwhile, it is expected to cost 125 billion yen to build the venue. The costs would be split among the central government, relevant local governments and the private sector.

The central government aims to put Nakanishi at the helm of the successor body as it hopes that he will be able to ensure close cooperation between the public and private sectors using his leadership skills, the sources said.

At the time of the 2005 Expo in Aichi Prefecture, locally based Toyota Motor Corp. and group companies made a major financial contribution for the construction of the venue.

Companies in and around Osaka are considering making some contributions. But some businesses are concerned that they may be told to pay more than they are ready.

Kansai Economic Federation (Kankeiren) Chairman Masayoshi Matsumoto, also chairman of Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., has said the Sumitomo conglomerate will shoulder part of the private sector’s share of costs.

But the cooperative mood in the business sector could change if the costs turn out larger than currently estimated.