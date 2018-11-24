Abe vows continued efforts for reconstruction in disaster-hit Fukushima Prefecture
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe smiles together with local officials after inspecting a multipurpose medical helicopter in the town of Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday during his visit to assess progress in the area's reconstruction. | KYODO

FUTABA, FUKUSHIMA PREF. – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday pledged continued efforts for the reconstruction of Fukushima Prefecture, especially areas near the site of the 2011 nuclear power plant accident.

“The government will make utmost efforts until the day the reconstruction of Fukushima is achieved,” Abe told reporters. The government-set postdisaster reconstruction support period is set to end in spring 2021.

“I’ve realized that progress has been made on reconstruction steadily step by step,” he said after visiting areas near Futaba Station on East Japan Railway Co.’s Joban Line.

The station is located on a section closed after the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, which triggered the reactor meltdowns at the plant.

An evacuation order is still in place in the town of Futaba, one of the host municipalities of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s accident-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The government is resolved to take all possible measures to revive the local economy by taking advantage of the full reopening of the Joban Line planned for spring 2020, Abe said.

Earlier in the day, Abe inspected a multipurpose medical helicopter at a hospital which opened in the town of Tomioka in April this year.

Together with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Abe also visited a stadium in the city of Fukushima that will be used as a venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

