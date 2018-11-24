Osaka wins bid to host 2025 World Expo

During voting in Paris on Friday, Osaka won the rights to host the 2025 World Expo, beating out rivals Ekaterinburg in Russia and the Azerbaijan capital, Baku.

The vote by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) returns the event to the city 55 years after the 1970 Osaka Expo, which drew 64 million visitors and is regarded as one of the most successful expos ever held.

The 2025 World Expo is officially known as the Osaka-Kansai Japan Expo, a reflection of the city’s leaders to promote the bid as one with the support of the wider Kansai region, including the neighboring cities of Kyoto, Nara and Kobe.

Under the theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” the expo will be held on Yumeshima, a man-made island in Osaka Bay, between May 3 and Nov. 3.

Pavilions are expected to showcase advanced technologies, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and biotechnology, designed to help meet 2030 United Nations’ sustainable development goals in health and welfare, especially in aging societies.

About 28 million visitors are projected to attend the event and new transportation links to Yumeshima will have to be built.

Construction costs at Yumeshima have been estimated at ¥125 billion, with the central government, Osaka Prefecture and the city of Osaka, plus the Kansai business community, each expected to pay about ¥40 billion.

But how costs for additional transportation infrastructure projects will be handled has yet to be decided.