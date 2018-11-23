Wheelchair user sues after being ejected from wine tasting event at Tokyo department store
A wheelchair user is demanding ¥1.7 million in damages from organizers of a wine tasting event at Seibu Department Store in Tokyo, where the event was held in August. | BLOOMBERG

National / Crime & Legal

Wheelchair user sues after being ejected from wine tasting event at Tokyo department store

AFP-JIJI

A wheelchair user who was stopped from drinking alcohol at a wine tasting event over “safety” concerns is seeking compensation in a Japanese court.

The man in his 50s is demanding ¥1.7 million in damages from both the organizers and Seibu Department Store in Tokyo, where the event was held in August, it was reported Thursday.

During the trial’s first day Wednesday, the manual wheelchair user, whose name was withheld, told the Tokyo District Court that he was asked to stop drinking after two glasses of wine.

Staff gave him a written statement which said: “To customers coming to the store with manual and electric wheelchairs, please refrain from tasting.”

He told organizers that he was not heavily drunk and the instruction was unreasonable, but he was ousted from the venue.

His complaint noted that the act was “unjust discrimination” against him and violated the nation’s disability discrimination law.

“Accidents and trouble inside the store are not always caused by wheelchair users,” his lawyer told the court, saying the defendant treated wheelchair users as “a nuisance.”

But a lawyer of the department store, run by Seibu & Sogo, told the court that the instruction was “necessary to secure safety.”

The legal team added that there were minor accidents between an electric wheelchair user and customers when the store held a similar wine tasting event two years ago.

In Japan, both manual and electric wheelchairs are mostly categorized as “pedestrians” under law, while police strictly instruct electric wheelchair users not to use them after they have been drinking.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui and Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura answer reporters' questions in Paris on Thursday.
Osaka governor, mayor make last-minute lobbying efforts in Paris to win 2025 World Expo
Osaka officials capped a last-minute round of personal lobbying efforts in Paris to win the 2025 World Expo, which will be decided Friday. While convinced that Osaka has the superior tec...
The government will encourage companies employing foreign workers under the planned new visas to set aside contingency money to cover the cost of sending them home after their contracts are up.
Under new visas, Japan will require firms to fund foreign workers' return home when they can't pa...
The government plans to require companies hiring foreign nationals with planned new work visas to shoulder costs for their return home if the individuals cannot pay their own way, officials said. ...
Insightful habits: A surface cave fish (left) passes a blind cave fish.
The little blind fish that can mend a broken heart
I have a new favorite animal, and it's a fish. Not just any old fish, this one lives deep underground in caves in Mexico, and not only is it blind, it has lost its eyes altogether. The Mexican t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A wheelchair user is demanding ¥1.7 million in damages from organizers of a wine tasting event at Seibu Department Store in Tokyo, where the event was held in August. | BLOOMBERG

,