Asia Pacific

China touts increase in prosecutions for pollution offenses

Reuters

SHANGHAI – China prosecuted more than 3,500 people for pollution-related crimes in the first 10 months of the year, up nearly 40 percent on a year ago, law enforcement authorities said, as Beijing looks to courts and police to curb violations.

China has struggled to enforce its environmental laws as growth-obsessed local governments turn a blind eye to polluting local enterprises, and it has been trying to ensure violations are properly punished.

China’s procuratorate said at a Thursday briefing that it would show “zero tolerance” to environmental crimes, adding that it also prosecuted nearly 8,500 people for the wider offense of “damaging resources” in the first 10 months, up 44 percent.

The number of criminal prosecutions is still small compared to the nearly 130,000 environmental violations reported in the first nine months of the year, leading to fines of 10.63 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), according to environment ministry data.

Beijing has encouraged courts and police departments to establish dedicated environmental divisions, while financial regulators and other government departments are under pressure to play a bigger role in punishing polluters.

In a speech earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to deploy the full weight of the state to reverse decades of environmental damage, forcing several ministries and regulators to draw up their own plans to fight pollution.

However, the central government still regards grassroots enforcement as a weak link and has launched a series of reviews into the way local officials rectify violations, focusing on what they describe as “fraudulent,” “superficial” or “perfunctory” efforts to meet pollution standards.

China is also making use of its feared graft-busting body to crack down on local government violations, documents published by the corruption watchdog showed this week.

Anti-corruption teams throughout China have been investigating officials for failing to rectify environmental problems, according to notices published on the website of the Central Commission of Discipline Inspection (CCDI), which normally handles corruption and other acts of misconduct.

At a meeting of the disciplinary body in Xian in northwest China, officials were reprimanded for oversight failures during the construction of a wastewater pipeline, CCDI said in a notice on Thursday.

In another case, the local party discipline committee of Sichuan punished local Communist Party cadres for failing to respond to public complaints about an unregulated dog slaughterhouse in the city of Jianyang, the CCDI said.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Paramilitary personnel and police are seen during an attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday.
Attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi leaves two policemen dead
At least two policemen were killed when unidentified gunmen stormed the Chinese Consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Friday, officials said. Up to four gunmen tried to enter...
Volunteers hold a "Save The Lighthouse" rally near the East Point Lighthouse in Maurice River Township, New Jersey, in November. Rising seas and erosion are threatening lighthouses around the U.S. and the world, including the East Point Lighthouse. With even a moderate-term fix likely to cost $3 million or more, New Jersey officials are considering what to do to save the lighthouse.
Rising sea levels threatening historic lighthouses
Rising seas and erosion are threatening lighthouses around the U.S. and the world. Volunteers and cash-strapped governments are doing what they can, but the level of concern, like the water, is ris...
YouTube is set to get a new king in the coming days, when the Bollywood music conglomerate T-Series overtakes controversial Swedish vlogger PewDiePie for channel subscribers in a new landmark for India's digital rise.
Bollywood record label T-Series set to become first non-English-language channel to top YouTube r...
A Bollywood music giant is on course to overtake controversial Swedish vlogger PewDiePie at the top of the YouTube channel subscribers chart in the coming days, in a new landmark for India's digita...

, , , ,