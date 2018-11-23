Cut off from the world, Indian island where American was killed remains a mystery
An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe on North Sentinel Island known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows, Indian police said Wednesday. | AP

Asia Pacific

Cut off from the world, Indian island where American was killed remains a mystery

AP

NEW DELHI – For thousands of years, the people of North Sentinel Island have been isolated from the rest of the world.

They use spears and bows and arrows to hunt the animals that roam the small, heavily forested island, and gather plants to eat and to fashion into homes. Their closest neighbors live more than 50 km (30 miles) away. Deeply suspicious of outsiders, they attack anyone who comes through the surf and onto their beaches.

Police say that is what happened last week when a young American, John Allen Chau, was killed by islanders after paying fishermen to take him to the island.

“The Sentinelese want to be left alone,” said the anthropologist Anup Kapur.

Scholars believe the Sentinelese migrated from Africa roughly 50,000 years ago, but most details of their lives remain completely unknown.

“We do not even know how many of them are there,” said Anvita Abbi, who has spent decades studying the tribal languages of India’s Andaman and Nicobar islands. North Sentinel is an outpost of the island chain, which is far closer to Myanmar and Thailand than to mainland India. Estimates on the group’s size range from a few dozen to a few hundred.

“What language they speak, how old it is, it’s anybody’s guess,” Abbi said. “Nobody has access to these people.”

And, she said, that is how it should be.

“Just for our curiosity, why should we disturb a tribe that has sustained itself for tens of thousands of years?” she asked. “So much is lost: People are lost, language is lost, their peace is lost.”

For generations, Indian officials have heavily restricted visits to North Sentinel, with contact limited to rare “gift-giving” encounters, with small teams of officials and scientists leaving coconuts and bananas for the islanders.

Any contact with such isolated people can be dangerous, scholars say, with islanders having no resistance to diseases outsiders carry.

“We have become a very dangerous people,” said P.C. Joshi, an anthropology professor at Delhi University. “Even minor influences can kill them.”

Because of this, Abbi said scholars who visit isolated peoples are careful to limit their visits to a few hours a day and to stay away even if they have minor coughs or colds.

Many of the island chain’s other tribes have been decimated over the past century, lost to disease, intermarriage and migration.

Survival International, an organization that works for the rights of tribal people, said Chau may have been encouraged by recent changes to Indian rules about visiting isolated islands in the Andamans.

While special permissions are still required, visits are now theoretically allowed in some parts of the Andamans where they used to be entirely forbidden.

“The authorities lifted one of the restrictions that had been protecting the Sentinelese tribe’s island from foreign tourists, which sent exactly the wrong message, and may have contributed to this terrible event,” the group said in a statement.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Workers sort cuts of fresh meat in a processing plant owned by pork producer WH Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, in November 2017.
Pig out? Asia gets a taste of climate-friendly vegan 'pork'
It's Friday afternoon at the Venetian Macao hotel's Portofino restaurant, and on the terrace a handful of chefs in white uniforms are preparing the casino hub's famous pork chop bun for waiting gue...
Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, an exiled Vietnamese blogger, talks in Houston on Oct. 26 about her release from prison in Vietnam on the condition she leave the country. Quynh, known by her pen name Me Nam, or "Mother Mushroom," co-founded a network of bloggers and is very popular in Vietnam. She says she'll continue highlighting human rights abuses and other problems in her home country as she and her family settle into their new life in the U.S.
Exile in U.S. won't stop Vietnamese blogger 'Mother Mushroom' from highlighting abuses back home
Forced into exile in the U.S., Vietnamese blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh is without her homeland but not without hope. Quynh and her family are beginning their lives anew in Houston after she was...
In 27-24 vote, Hong Kong lawmakers reject motion to consider same-sex unions
In a region where no country allows gay or lesbian couples to marry, Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Thursday rejected a motion that could have paved the way to legalizing same-sex unions. Th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe on North Sentinel Island known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows, Indian police said Wednesday. | AP

, , ,