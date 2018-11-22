Applicants top 80,000 for 2020 Tokyo Olympics volunteer roles

The number of applications for volunteer jobs during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has already topped the organizing committee’s target of 80,000 one month ahead of the deadline.

The organizing committee said Wednesday that the number of applications stood at 81,035 as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 21.

Of the total, women accounted for 60 percent, and non-Japanese people 44 percent. The applicants ranged from teens to those in their 80s or older.

Among Japanese applicants, those in their 50s accounted for 22 percent, making up the largest group.

While volunteers for the games will be asked to offer their services for 10 days or more in principle, more than 30 percent of the applicants said they hope to work for 20 days or more.

Toshiro Muto, director-general of the committee, reacted positively, saying, “The number of applicants wishing to work longer was greater than we had expected.”

Regarding areas in which they wish to provide support, the number of applicants wishing to work at events supporting competition operations and that of those hoping to volunteer at ceremonies surpassed the committee’s targets.

But the number of those who chose mobility support, or driving vehicles to transport people related to the games, stood at 2,943, far lower than the target of 10,000 to 14,000

Applicants are allowed to pick up to three areas from among 10 categories, also including guidance and personal support.

The number of volunteers that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is soliciting for transportation guidance and tourist information services at airports and train stations during the games stood at 15,180 as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, falling short of its target of 20,000.

The metropolitan government pushed back the deadline for filing applications from Dec. 5 to Dec. 21.