National / Science & Health

Health ministry panel gives conditional OK to regenerative medicine for patients in Japan with spinal cord injuries

JIJI

A health ministry panel has given a conditional green light to the commercialization of a regenerative medicine to treat those with spinal cord injuries.

Given the decision Tuesday, the health minister is expected to allow the production and sale of the preparation made from human mesenchymal stem cells and related apparatus by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said.

In June this year, medical equipment-maker Nipro Corp. applied for approval of the commercialization of the preparation and related equipment the company jointly developed with professor Osamu Honmo at Sapporo Medical University.

In the treatment, mesenchymal stem cells taken out of bone marrow fluid from patients with spinal cord injuries roughly within a month of them becoming injured will be cultured to make the preparation, which will then be injected back into the patients whose stem cells were used.

The treatment, personally tailored for each patient, will be sold under the Stemirac brand.

The cells are expected to restore damaged nerve cells and improve symptoms, such as paralysis of the arms and legs.

The safety of the medicine was confirmed through a clinical trial. But because it stopped short of fully demonstrating its efficacy, the panel recommended that the minister make a formal decision on whether to approve the product after examining data collected from 90 patients who had received the medicine.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Low-level radioactive waste stored at Tokai research facility near Tokyo may leak, agency says
The Japan Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that some of the low-level radioactive waste stored underground at a facility near Tokyo may leak from its containers due to inadequate disposal proced...
A man (left) who suffered severe burns to his face during a year-end party in 2015 holds a news conference Thursday in Tokyo, during which he revealed details of his plans to sue his former boss over the incident.
Japanese man to sue ex-boss over having his head dunked in hot pot at year-end party, causing sev...
A man who suffered severe burns after having his head shoved into a pot of boiling liquid at a year-end party in 2015 said Thursday that he plans to sue his former boss over the incident. The 23...
Foreign tourists gather at New Chitose Airport in Sapporo in September.
Japan tourism rebounded in October after slow month in wake of natural disasters
After a slow month caused by a string of natural disasters, Japan's booming tourism industry appears to be nearly back on track. Tourism rebounded slightly in October after the number of foreign...

, , , ,