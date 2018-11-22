Six found dead after Fukushima house fire

Six people were found dead early Thursday after a fire at a wooden house in Fukushima Prefecture, local police said.

Firefighters received an emergency call at around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday about the fire in the town of Ono, roughly 190 km northeast of Tokyo. The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

Nine people, including four children, lived in the house owned by 61-year-old Tsuneyoshi Shiota. Two of the residents — Shiota’s wife in her 50s and his son-in-law in his 30s — have been confirmed to be safe.

The fire burned down the partially two-story house and an adjacent warehouse. Shiota’s wife sustained minor injuries on both her hands, while his son-in-law was away from home for work.

A neighbor said Shiota could not walk well due to ongoing mobility issues.