Fiery rush-hour Brooklyn Bridge crash kills one, closes span
Sand is poured on the roadbed in the aftermath of a fiery crash involving three vehicles on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning in New York. Fire Department officials said six people were injured, and one person was killed. | AP

World

Fiery rush-hour Brooklyn Bridge crash kills one, closes span

AP

NEW YORK – An auto wreck on the Brooklyn Bridge killed one person Wednesday and sparked a fire that engulfed three vehicles and cut off a key New York City artery at the start of the morning commuting rush on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The fiery 7 a.m. crash on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge sent a column of black smoke rising above the landmark span. Motorists blocked by the wreck got out their cars to watch a swarm of firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials said six people were injured in addition to the person killed.

The entire bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour. Major traffic tie-ups continued to spill onto surrounding roads as it was reopened, beginning with the Manhattan-bound lanes.

Photographs posted by bystanders on social media showed the charred hulks of three vehicles and a fourth a few strides away with body damage.

The wreck happened on a portion of the bridge over land on the Brooklyn side of the East River, near where drivers turn on to exit ramps and surface roads. The fire was a few feet from a spot where throngs of tourists enter the bridge’s pedestrian and cycling path.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.K. counterterrorism cops investigating makeshift bombs found in unoccupied London flat
British counterterrorism police were investigating two suspected improvised explosive devices discovered in an unoccupied flat in northwest London on Wednesday. The block of flats in Harlesden w...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a voting on the government's budget during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin Wednesday.
Merkel rebuffs German nationalist lawmakers over U.N.-backed migration pact
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday rejected calls from nationalist lawmakers for Germany to drop its support for a U.N.-backed agreement on migration. Several countries — including the United...
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with officials in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday.
Russian lawmakers ask Kremlin to review nuclear doctrine as tensions mount with West
A group of Russian lawmakers asked the Kremlin Wednesday to review the nation's rules for the use of nuclear weapons, amid tensions with the West. Participants in the hearings organized by the u...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sand is poured on the roadbed in the aftermath of a fiery crash involving three vehicles on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning in New York. Fire Department officials said six people were injured, and one person was killed. | AP

, , ,