NOAA scientists wind up deep-water probes in Caribbean after startling wildlife finds
This Nov. 1 photo shows a toadfish during dive 2 of the 2018 Oceano Profundo expedition, in the deep waters of the U.S. Caribbean. It will take several years before scientists establish whether any new species were discovered, but in the meantime, they will ship all the coral branches, pieces of sponge, brittle starfishes and rocks they collected to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. | (NOAA OFFICE OF OCEAN EXPLORATION AND RESEARCH / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

NOAA scientists wind up deep-water probes in Caribbean after startling wildlife finds

AP

SAN JUAN – A rarely seen shark embryo. Corals up to 7 feet (2 meters) high. Sponges with sharp edges.

These were among the hundreds of findings reported by U.S. scientists who have wrapped up a 22-day mission exploring waters around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the deepest dives ever recorded in the region. Guided by other land-based scientists watching live feeds, they collected 89 samples and will now start to analyze them, Daniel Wagner, expedition coordinator with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

“When they tell you, ‘I’ve never seen that before,’ it’s a good indication that it’s a new species or something that’s new to this region,” he said.

It will take several years for scientists to establish whether any new species were discovered, but in the meantime, they will ship all the coral branches, pieces of sponge, brittle starfish and rocks they collected to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Wagner said.

Scientists aboard the 224-foot (68-meter) Okeanos Explorer also identified some 30 species of fish, including some in areas where previously they hadn’t been spotted. These include commercially popular fish such as snappers and groupers, which were seen about 100 meters (330 feet) deeper than reported to exist.

“That’s a great thing,” Wagner said.

In addition, they mapped geological features up to 3 miles (5,000 meters) deep, covering an area close to 15,000 sq. km (5,800 sq. miles), he said.

The 19 dives performed by remotely operated vehicles over 145 hours were streamed live and drew a lot of online attention. One especially popular video was that of a catshark embryo attached to a coral branch some 800 feet deep near an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s west coast.

Overall, the ecosystems appeared healthy, although scientists also saw pieces of trash on a few dives and the occasional fishing line, he added.

“It’s a sad thing, but a healthy reminder that our things go down to the deep sea,” he said.

The sites explored were chosen from a list of 80 submitted by scientists worldwide, including the location of a 1918 earthquake that generated tsunami, killing more than 100 people in Puerto Rico.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
U.K. counterterrorism cops investigating makeshift bombs found in unoccupied London flat
British counterterrorism police were investigating two suspected improvised explosive devices discovered in an unoccupied flat in northwest London on Wednesday. The block of flats in Harlesden w...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a voting on the government's budget during a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin Wednesday.
Merkel rebuffs German nationalist lawmakers over U.N.-backed migration pact
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday rejected calls from nationalist lawmakers for Germany to drop its support for a U.N.-backed agreement on migration. Several countries — including the United...
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with officials in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday.
Russian lawmakers ask Kremlin to review nuclear doctrine as tensions mount with West
A group of Russian lawmakers asked the Kremlin Wednesday to review the nation's rules for the use of nuclear weapons, amid tensions with the West. Participants in the hearings organized by the u...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This Nov. 1 photo shows a toadfish during dive 2 of the 2018 Oceano Profundo expedition, in the deep waters of the U.S. Caribbean. It will take several years before scientists establish whether any new species were discovered, but in the meantime, they will ship all the coral branches, pieces of sponge, brittle starfishes and rocks they collected to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. | (NOAA OFFICE OF OCEAN EXPLORATION AND RESEARCH / VIA AP This Nov. 1 photo shows an octocoral or sea fan with many brittle star associates during dive 2 of the 2018 Oceano Profundo expedition, in the deep waters of the U.S. Caribbean. Scientists, who wrapped up a 22-day mission in Caribbean waters Tuesday believe they might have found several new species, although it will take several years to confirm. | NOAA OFFICE OF OCEAN EXPLORATION AND RESEARCH / VIA AP This Nov. 6t photo shows a remotely operated vehicle, ROV, recording a shark from the Hexanchidae family in its habitat during Dive 6 of the 2018 Oceano Profundo expedition, in the deep waters of the U.S. Caribbean. The ROVs allow the NOAA to explore much deeper depths that have remained largely unexplored in the region as well as to get high-resolution imagery. | NOAA OFFICE OF OCEAN EXPLORATION AND RESEARCH / VIA AP

, , ,