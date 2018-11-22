World / Crime & Legal

Suspected murderer of 90 helps South Carolina sheriff solve 1978 cold case

AP

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – A South Carolina sheriff says when a man who may have committed as many as 90 homicides recently confessed to a killing he first investigated as a rookie 40 years ago, it gave him a little peace of mind.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 79-year-old Samuel Little told Texas investigators he killed 19-year-old Evelyn Weston in Columbia, South Carolina, in September 1978.

Lott began investigating Weston’s death shortly after it happened, when he was just starting out on the police force. He says it bothered him over four decades that her killer was never found.

Weston was shot in the head. Newspaper accounts say her naked body was found on a dirt road.

Lott says Little has shared details only the killer would know.

