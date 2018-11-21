Short-staffed nursing home denies mismanagement after 6 residents die
KAGOSHIMA – A nursing home in Kagoshima Prefecture where six people died in just over a month has denied any mismanagement even though it staffs the facility with just one caregiver at night to look after over 30 residents.

The operator of Kaze no Mai, a care facility in the city of Kanoya held a news conference where it said the deceased mostly died of old age or a pre-existing conditions.

The six residents, all aged 85 or older, died between October and mid-November. The facility has operated with just one caregiver at night since September when eight employees quit due to conflicts in the workplace.

Of the six residents, four died in a period of three days, but the facility operator said they were all seriously ill at the time.

A doctor was available 24 hours a day and all the residents had been receiving sufficient medical care, the operator said.

There is no regulation as to how many caregivers a nursing home must have, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

