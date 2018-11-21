Japan’s Rising Sun flag removed from Canadian classroom following student petition
A photo of the Rising Sun flag in Walnut Grove Secondary School was used in the Change.org petition. | COURTESY OF CHANGE.ORG

National

Japan’s Rising Sun flag removed from Canadian classroom following student petition

Kyodo

NEW YORK – The Rising Sun flag has been removed from a classroom at a school on the outskirts of Vancouver after students started an online petition, according to the local school board.

The Rising Sun flag was used by the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy during World War II, and is thus regarded in South Korea and China as a symbol of Japan’s wartime aggression.

B. J. Moon, a Canadian student of Korean descent, and his friends collected over 9,500 names by Monday for his “Take off the Sun Rise Flag in an Educational Environment” petition hosted by the Change.org website

He was not a student in the history class of Walnut Grove Secondary School where the flag was used as a teaching tool, but observed it from the hallway, according to the school board.

Moon refused to comment on the decision to remove the flag after being contacted by Kyodo News.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Ibaraki Gov. Kazuhiko Oigawa, third from the right, attends a ceremony celebrating completion of internal remodeling at a satellite shop showcasing Ibaraki Prefecture in Tokyo's Ginza district, on Oct. 25.
'Unappealing' Ibaraki steps up PR campaign to boost survey ranking
Ibaraki Prefecture is developing a series of new PR strategies after struggling for years to move up in a private think tank survey that ranks the appeal of all 47 prefectures. Ibaraki has ranke...
South Korean protesters hold up signs during a weekly demonstration supporting "comfort women" held in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday.
South Korea says it will dissolve Japan-funded 'comfort women' foundation
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday warned South Korea that it risked damaging ties by dissolving a foundation set up as a key pillar of a 2015 bilateral agreement with Tokyo to settle the is...
Security Council reform is discussed at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
Diplomats take aim at delay in U.N. Security Council reform
Diplomats expressed frustration Tuesday during a U.N. General Assembly session about long-overdue negotiations to reform the Security Council. Japan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Koro Bess...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A photo of the Rising Sun flag in Walnut Grove Secondary School was used in the Change.org petition. | COURTESY OF CHANGE.ORG

, , , , ,