South Korea says it will dissolve Japan-funded ‘comfort women’ foundation
Protesters rally against the Japan-South Korea agreement on the 'comfort women' issue in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in December 2015.

Kyodo, JIJI

SEOUL – South Korea said Wednesday that it has decided to dissolve a foundation set up as a key pillar of a 2015 bilateral agreement with Japan to settle the issue of Korean “comfort women” forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Seoul’s Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it will take legal steps to dissolve the foundation.

Based on the December 2015 agreement to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the comfort women issue, Japan provided ¥1 billion (about $8.8 million) to the foundation to help former comfort women and their families. The deal has been deeply unpopular in South Korea, but Seoul’s move could further strain bilateral ties.

The administration of President Moon Jae In has taken the view that the bilateral accord, reached under a previous administration, cannot settle the issue, and has taken steps to replace the Japanese fund with its own budget.

Media reports said the South Korean government expects it will take six to 12 months to complete legal procedures needed for dissolving the foundation.

In the meantime, the South Korean side plans to hold talks with Tokyo on the handling of the ¥1 billion, according to the reports. But the Japanese side is seen rejecting such talks.

At his meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in New York in September, Moon reiterated that his country will not scrap the 2015 agreement or seek to renegotiate it.

But he also said that calls seeking the liquidation of the foundation are strong because it has failed to function normally amid opposition from former comfort women and South Korean citizens.

Moon has also noted that the 2015 agreement will not be a real solution to the issue as former comfort women and citizens are refusing to accept it.

In July, the South Korean Cabinet approved a plan to fully replace the ¥1 billion provided by the Japanese government with funds from the South Korean government.

