Beached dead whale in Indonesia had 115 plastic cups, flip-flops in its stomach
In this undated photo released by Akademi Komunitas Kelautan dan Perikanan Wakatobi (Wakatobi Marine and Fisheries Community Academy, or AKKP Wakatobi, researchers collect samples from the carcass of a beached whale at Wakatobi National Park in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia. The dead whale that washed ashore in eastern Indonesia had a large lump of plastic waste in its stomach, including drinking cups and flip-flops, a park official said Tuesday, causing concern among environmentalists and government officials in one of the world's largest plastic polluting countries. | MUHAMMAD IRPAN SEJATI TASSAKKA, AKKP WAKATOBI / VIA AP

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Beached dead whale in Indonesia had 115 plastic cups, flip-flops in its stomach

AP

JAKARTA – A dead whale that washed ashore in eastern Indonesia had a large lump of plastic waste in its stomach, including drinking cups, bottles and flip-flops, a park official said Tuesday, causing concern among environmentalists and government officials in one of the world’s largest plastic-polluting countries.

Rescuers from Wakatobi National Park found the rotting carcass of the 9.5-meter (31-foot) sperm whale late Monday near the park in Southeast Sulawesi province after hearing that villagers were beginning to butcher the rotting carcass, park chief Heri Santoso said.

Santoso said researchers from wildlife conservation group WWF and the park’s conservation academy found about 5.9 kg (13 pounds) of plastic waste in the animal’s stomach containing 115 plastic cups, four plastic bottles, 25 plastic bags, 2 flip-flops, a nylon sack and more than 1,000 other assorted pieces of plastic.

“Although we have not been able to deduce the cause of death, the facts that we see are truly awful,” said Dwi Suprapti, a marine species conservation coordinator at WWF Indonesia.

She said it was not possible to determine if the plastic had caused the whale’s death because of the animal’s advanced state of decay.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 260 million people, is the world’s second-largest plastic polluter after China, according to a study published in the journal Science in January. It produces 3.2 million tons of mismanaged plastic waste a year, of which 1.29 million tons ends up in the ocean, the study said.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s coordinating minister of maritime affairs, said the whale’s discovery should raise public awareness about the need to reduce plastic use, and had spurred the government to take tougher measures to protect the ocean.

“I’m so sad to hear this,” said Pandjaitan, who recently has campaigned for less use of plastic. “It is possible that many other marine animals are also contaminated with plastic waste and this is very dangerous for our lives.”

He said the government is making efforts to reduce the use of plastic, including urging shops not to provide plastic bags for customers and teaching about the problem in schools nationwide to meet a government target of reducing plastic use by 70 percent by 2025.

“This big ambition can be achieved if people learn to understand that plastic waste is a common enemy,” he told The Associated Press.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Ships with the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group and USS John C. Stennis carrier strike group transit the Philippine Sea on Friday.
Japan-based carrier USS Ronald Reagan set to make port call in Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions
The U.S. Navy's Kanagawa-based aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, is due to make a port call in Hong Kong on Wednesday, a notice posted to the website of the city's maritime authority said...
Police are seen outside one of the houses involved in counterterrorism raids across the northwestern suburbs of Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday.
Three charged over alleged terrorist plot in Australia's second city
Three men who allegedly plotted "chilling" terrorist attacks in Melbourne were charged early Tuesday, less than two weeks after a stabbing rampage inspired by the Islamic State group left two dead ...
Papua New Guinean security personnel on the back of a truck wait to be paid at Rita Flynn Netball Centre in Port Moresby on Tuesday.
In Papua New Guinea, police and soldiers storm parliament over unpaid APEC bonuses
Papua New Guinea police and soldiers stormed the country's parliament Tuesday, assaulting staff, smashing windows and demanding unpaid APEC bonuses just days after the international summit wrapped ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this undated photo released by Akademi Komunitas Kelautan dan Perikanan Wakatobi (Wakatobi Marine and Fisheries Community Academy, or AKKP Wakatobi, researchers collect samples from the carcass of a beached whale at Wakatobi National Park in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia. The dead whale that washed ashore in eastern Indonesia had a large lump of plastic waste in its stomach, including drinking cups and flip-flops, a park official said Tuesday, causing concern among environmentalists and government officials in one of the world's largest plastic polluting countries. | MUHAMMAD IRPAN SEJATI TASSAKKA, AKKP WAKATOBI / VIA AP Plastic items from a whale's belly are seen in Wakatobi, Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday in this picture obtained from social media. | ALFI KUSUMA ADMAJA / AKKP WAKATOBI / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,