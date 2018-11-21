People in U.S., Canada warned to not eat romaine lettuce amid E. coli threat
A man shops for vegetables beside romaine lettuce at a supermarket in Los Angeles in May. U.S. health officials warned consumers on Tuesday not to eat any romaine lettuce and to throw away any they might have in their homes, citing an outbreak of E. coli poisoning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the warning against all Romaine lettuce just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, when American families gather and feast together. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

People in U.S., Canada warned to not eat romaine lettuce amid E. coli threat

AP

NEW YORK – Health officials in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday told people to avoid eating romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was working with officials in Canada on the outbreak, which has sickened 32 people in 11 states in the U.S. and 18 people in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

The strain identified is different than the one linked to romaine earlier this year, but it appears similar to one linked to leafy greens last year.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the agency didn’t have enough information to request suppliers issue a recall, but he said suppliers should withdraw romaine products until the contamination can be identified.

No deaths have been reported, but 13 of the people who became sick in the U.S. were hospitalized. The last reported illness was on Oct. 31.

Tracing the source of contaminated lettuce can be difficult because it’s often repackaged by middlemen, said Sarah Sorscher, deputy director of regulatory affairs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest. That can mean the entire industry becomes implicated in outbreaks, even if not all products are contaminated.

Washing lettuce won’t ensure that contaminated lettuce is safe, Sorscher said.

Most E. coli bacteria are benign but some can cause illness, with symptoms including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Alexander Prokopchuk, Russian candidate to head international police organisation Interpol, is seen during a 2015 ceremony to open a monument to police in Bangkok in this handout photo obtained by Reuters Tuesday.
West fears possible Russian president of Interpol would be tool for Putin to attack dissidents
Interpol is facing a pivotal — some say possibly fatal — moment in its history as members decide whether to hand its presidency to a man who represents Vladimir Putin's Russia. Kremlin critics f...
Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Kwok) appear at a news conference in New York Tuesday.
Steve Bannon, billionaire Guo Wengui accuse China of crimes against its people on massive scale
Exiled Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon Tuesday implicated China in the seemingly accidental death of tycoon Wang Jian, accusing Beijing of murdering, imprisoning and torturing its own pe...
Migrant children, part of the Central American caravan, vie for candy tossed out to them by a social worker at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday. U.S. border inspectors are processing only about 100 asylum claims a day at Tijuana's main crossing to San Diego, California, and there was already a waiting list of 3,000 when the new migrants arrived, so most will have to wait months to even be considered for asylum.
U.S. judge stalls enforcement of Trump's asylum restrictions
A judge has ordered the U.S. government not to enforce a ban on asylum for people who cross the southern border illegally, another court setback for the Trump administration's efforts to impose new...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A man shops for vegetables beside romaine lettuce at a supermarket in Los Angeles in May. U.S. health officials warned consumers on Tuesday not to eat any romaine lettuce and to throw away any they might have in their homes, citing an outbreak of E. coli poisoning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the warning against all Romaine lettuce just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, when American families gather and feast together. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,