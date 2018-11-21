Steve Bannon, billionaire Guo Wengui accuse China of crimes against its people on massive scale
Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Kwok) appear at a news conference in New York Tuesday. | REUTERS

World

Steve Bannon, billionaire Guo Wengui accuse China of crimes against its people on massive scale

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – Exiled Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon Tuesday implicated China in the seemingly accidental death of tycoon Wang Jian, accusing Beijing of murdering, imprisoning and torturing its own people on a massive scale.

The two men used a news conference held amid tight security in a five-star New York hotel to announce that they were going to use a $100 million fund set up by Guo to investigate such persecutions, including “fake suicides” and assassinations that they accuse Beijing of perpetrating.

The exiled Guo, who has sought asylum in the United States but whose arrest is demanded by Beijing, together with the former White House chief strategist gave as one example the July death in France of Wang, co-founder of the sprawling conglomerate HNA Group.

While the French police deemed his death accidental, Bannon compared Wang’s demise to the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey and of Russians in Britain, blamed on Riyadh and Moscow respectively.

Speaking through interpreters, Guo said he had commissioned an inquiry into Wang’s fatal fall, which he said revealed “suspect elements” — contrary to the findings of French police.

His investigators made six visits to the French medieval village of Bonnieux, uncovered anomalies and pointed to suspicious behavior among the bodyguards allegedly accompanying Wang at the time, Guo alleged.

Guo accused them of giving Wang facial acupuncture as he lay injured from the fall and of refusing other medical assistance.

The businessman claimed that Wang was killed because “he knew too much” about ties between HNA and the Chinese secret services, to which he attributed its spectacular overseas growth and doubts surrounding its true ownership.

The fund that Guo intends to launch next week will investigate similar cases, and assist victims of the Chinese regime and their relatives.

Bannon, who was sacked from the White House in August 2017 and is known for his embrace of populist movements, said he met Guo while at the White House.

Donald Trump’s former staffer, who met Guo while serving in the White House, told the news conference that he would preside over the fund as a voluntary chairman and would not be taking a salary.

“It’s a matter of duty for me,” Bannon said.

“This will all be about facts,” he added, saying that the venture had “nothing to do with the Trump administration.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man shops for vegetables beside romaine lettuce at a supermarket in Los Angeles in May. U.S. health officials warned consumers on Tuesday not to eat any romaine lettuce and to throw away any they might have in their homes, citing an outbreak of E. coli poisoning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the warning against all Romaine lettuce just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, when American families gather and feast together.
People in U.S., Canada warned to not eat romaine lettuce amid E. coli threat
Health officials in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday told people to avoid eating romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was working with offi...
Alexander Prokopchuk, Russian candidate to head international police organisation Interpol, is seen during a 2015 ceremony to open a monument to police in Bangkok in this handout photo obtained by Reuters Tuesday.
West fears possible Russian president of Interpol would be tool for Putin to attack dissidents
Interpol is facing a pivotal — some say possibly fatal — moment in its history as members decide whether to hand its presidency to a man who represents Vladimir Putin's Russia. Kremlin critics f...
Migrant children, part of the Central American caravan, vie for candy tossed out to them by a social worker at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday. U.S. border inspectors are processing only about 100 asylum claims a day at Tijuana's main crossing to San Diego, California, and there was already a waiting list of 3,000 when the new migrants arrived, so most will have to wait months to even be considered for asylum.
U.S. judge stalls enforcement of Trump's asylum restrictions
A judge has ordered the U.S. government not to enforce a ban on asylum for people who cross the southern border illegally, another court setback for the Trump administration's efforts to impose new...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Kwok) appear at a news conference in New York Tuesday. | REUTERS Fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui holds a news conference on Tuesday in New York on the death of of tycoon Wang Jian in France in July. Guo was introduced by Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,