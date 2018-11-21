Parkland school massacre survivors fighting U.S. gun violence win Children’s Peace Prize
Archbishop Desmond Tutu (left) awards the Children's Peace Prize to students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High who campaigned against gun violence (from second left) Matt Deitsch, Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday. | AP

World

Parkland school massacre survivors fighting U.S. gun violence win Children’s Peace Prize

AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – The Parkland students who created an international movement to raise awareness for gun violence after a deadly school shooting were awarded the International Children’s Peace Prize on Tuesday.

During a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu presented the award, calling the student organization March For Our Lives one of the most significant youth-led mass movements in living memory and its founders “true change-makers.”

“I am in awe of these children, whose powerful message is amplified by their youthful energy and an unshakable belief that children can — no, must — improve their own futures,” Tutu said.

In the moments after 17 of their classmates and teachers were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Delaney Tarr, Ryan Deitsch and Jaclyn Corin and more than a dozen others sprang to action, doing countless media interviews, grilling lawmakers about gun reform during town halls, and sparking massive walkouts and peaceful protests at schools across the country. Matt Deitsch, a Parkland alumnus whose two younger siblings were students at the time of the shooting, immediately left college to help form March For Our Lives.

Hogg, Gonzalez, Corin and the Deitsch brothers were in South Africa to accept the award. Gonzalez said the award “serves as a major reminder that the universe is on the side of justice and that we will win because our cause is one of peace.”

Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was killed, also spoke during the ceremony. The group was joined by two students from Chicago Strong, a youth-led initiative to end gun violence in their hometown, who have worked closely with their cause.

Since the Valentine’s Day massacre, the students have gained international attention, raised millions of dollars from the likes of Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney for their grassroots movement and made a slew of television appearances.

Hundreds of thousands attended their Washington, D.C., march this spring to raise awareness about gun violence and advocate for safer schools. Many of the students have called for a ban on assault rifles and universal background checks. The organization says more than 25 states have passed legislation consistent with their cause, including Florida.

Over the summer, the students hit the road, visiting 80 communities in 24 states to help register young voters and spread their message about gun violence. Their tireless efforts even landed them on the cover of Time magazine.

Marc Dullaert, founder of KidsRights and the International Children’s Peace Prize, said the students “transformed a local community protest into a truly global youth-led and peaceful protest-movement.”

In Parkland on Tuesday, a charity group pledged $1 million to create artworks to help the community heal.

Bloomberg Philanthropies said it’s making the grant to Parkland and Coral Springs for their project, “Inspiring Community Healing After Gun Violence: The Power of Art.” Five artists and teams will create temporary projects for public display. Community workshops and talks will discuss using art for emotional healing.

Most of the 17 victims were from the cities.

The charity was founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who started the news agency bearing his surname. He has been an outspoken supporter of groups with the goal of decreasing gun violence.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man shops for vegetables beside romaine lettuce at a supermarket in Los Angeles in May. U.S. health officials warned consumers on Tuesday not to eat any romaine lettuce and to throw away any they might have in their homes, citing an outbreak of E. coli poisoning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the warning against all Romaine lettuce just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, when American families gather and feast together.
People in U.S., Canada warned to not eat romaine lettuce amid E. coli threat
Health officials in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday told people to avoid eating romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was working with offi...
Alexander Prokopchuk, Russian candidate to head international police organisation Interpol, is seen during a 2015 ceremony to open a monument to police in Bangkok in this handout photo obtained by Reuters Tuesday.
West fears possible Russian president of Interpol would be tool for Putin to attack dissidents
Interpol is facing a pivotal — some say possibly fatal — moment in its history as members decide whether to hand its presidency to a man who represents Vladimir Putin's Russia. Kremlin critics f...
Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Kwok) appear at a news conference in New York Tuesday.
Steve Bannon, billionaire Guo Wengui accuse China of crimes against its people on massive scale
Exiled Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon Tuesday implicated China in the seemingly accidental death of tycoon Wang Jian, accusing Beijing of murdering, imprisoning and torturing its own pe...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Archbishop Desmond Tutu (left) awards the Children's Peace Prize to students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High who campaigned against gun violence (from second left) Matt Deitsch, Jaclyn Corin, Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday. | AP

, , , , , ,