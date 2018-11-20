LDP lawmakers launch <I>rakugo</I> storytelling caucus
Lower House member Shinjiro Koizumi (second from right) poses for a photo with other lawmakers and rakugo comical storytelling entertainers, including Sanyutei Enraku (second from left), Tuesday in Tokyo. | KYODO

National / Politics

LDP lawmakers launch rakugo storytelling caucus

JIJI

Some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including Lower House member Shinjiro Koizumi, one of the most popular politicians in Japan, launched a caucus on Tuesday to enjoy and learn from rakugo sit-down comic storytelling shows.

The caucus comprising rakugo fan LDP members is also designed to spread the charm of the entertainment form. The members, who are scheduled to visit a vaudeville theater on Dec. 13, will call for lawmakers of opposition parties to join their group.

At the group’s inaugural meeting held at the building of House of Representatives members, Koizumi said, “It’s true that you can learn public speaking (from rakugo), but what I feel most is that you can forgive anything if you listen to rakugo.”

Sanyutei Enraku VI, a rakugo performer who attended the meeting, said, “I wouldn’t urge (politicians) to make use of (rakugo) for politics, but I want (rakugo) to be used for education a little.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A woman cleans up the road behind her house in the city of Nishi-tokyo, as she started licensed private lodging in June.
Licensed private lodgings top 10,000 in Japan, concentrated in cities
The number of licensed private lodgings for tourists in Japan topped 10,000 in early November, but the facilities were concentrated in urban areas, the Japan Tourism Agency said Tuesday. ...
Musca's name is derived from the scientific name of the housefly: Musca domestica. Musca's flies have been developed over the past 45 years and 1,100 generations of selective crossbreeding.
Japan startup's superflies may hold key to food self-sufficiency — even in space
Houseflies, the Soviet space program and manned missions to Mars — these aren't plot devices for a Cold War space thriller, but key terms to understand the history behind Fukuoka-based startup Musc...
Yoichiro Shinozaki
Five-year jail term sought for ex-head of bankrupt kimono firm over alleged fraud
Prosecutors asked a court on Tuesday to sentence the former head of a bankrupt rental kimono firm to five years in prison for engaging in fraud to keep his business afloat. The company ul...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Lower House member Shinjiro Koizumi (second from right) poses for a photo with other lawmakers and rakugo comical storytelling entertainers, including Sanyutei Enraku (second from left), Tuesday in Tokyo. | KYODO

, ,