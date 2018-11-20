Subaru to launch its first plug-in hybrid in U.S. this year

Subaru Corp. said Tuesday it will start selling its first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Crosstrek subcompact SUV, in the United States this year.

Through the move, Subaru will accelerate its efforts to have more vehicles driven by electric motors on offer in the mainstay U.S. market amid toughened global environmental regulations.

The PHV model, equipped with a 2,000 cc gasoline engine, can travel around 27 kilometers when powered only by an electric motor. Such models can be charged at home.

Drivers can turn on the air conditioner of the new vehicle remotely using a smartphone.

Subaru plans to release the new model in Canada next year. It is not known whether the company will launch the vehicle in Japan.