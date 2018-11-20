Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar lowers to around ¥112.50 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was weaker around ¥112.50 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, dampened by weak stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.50-51, down from ¥112.75-75 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.$1458-1459, up from $1.1407-1411, and at ¥128.95-97, up from ¥128.62-62.

The dollar traded at around ¥112.40 in early trading.

The greenback rose to levels around ¥112.60 in midmorning trading, as the Nikkei 225 stock average trimmed losses after a weak start, traders said, adding that dollar buying by Japanese importers also gave a boost to the U.S. currency.

In the afternoon, the dollar’s topside grew heavy as the Nikkei moved deeper into the red, traders said.

The dollar was “firm” against the yen even after a risk-averse mood strengthened due to lower stock prices, a currency broker said.

“Some traders sold the dollar on speculation that interest rate gaps between Japan and the United States will narrow” as they expect an end to U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes, an official of a trust bank said.

