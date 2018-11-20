Tokyo stocks plunge on Wall Street fall

Stocks turned sharply lower Tuesday, hurt by an overnight plunge in U.S. equities.

The Nikkei 225 average dropped 238.04 points, or 1.09 percent, to end at 21,583.12 after briefly sagging nearly 300 points in early trading. On Monday, the key market gauge rose 140.82 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 11.94 points, or 0.73 percent, lower at 1,625.67. It gained 8.31 points Monday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index tumbled 3.03 percent and hit the lowest level in nearly seven months Monday due to growing concerns over sales of Apple Inc.’s new iPhone products, dampening market sentiment in Tokyo, brokers said.

Investors were also concerned about the course of the U.S. economy after a weak housing market index released by the National Association of Home Builders.

There was little positive news flow, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said, suggesting that high U.S. long-term interest rates are taking a toll on the world’s largest economy.

“Foreign investors are already in a holiday mood” ahead of Thanksgiving Day in the United States on Thursday, an official of a Japanese brokerage firm said.

“Given limited market participation, buying interest is unlikely to increase significantly,” the official said.

Mitsuo Shimizu, chief strategist at Aizawa Securities Co., expressed hopes for Black Friday this week to be a positive turning point for stock prices.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,294 to 734 in the first section, while 84 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.430 billion shares from 1.286 billion Monday.

Nissan dived 5.45 percent after Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested the previous day for allegedly underreporting his executive remuneration. Mitsubishi Motors, for which Ghosn also serves as chairman, dropped 6.85 percent.

But Ghosn’s arrest had only a limited impact on the overall Tokyo market, brokers said.

Technology names met with selling after their U.S. peers fared poorly overnight. They included Apple-linked Murata Manufacturing and Alps Electric, semiconductor-related Advantest and Sumco, and game maker Nintendo.

Other major losers included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

By contrast, Toyota gained 1.59 percent after JPMorgan Securities Japan Co. raised its investment rating and target stock price for the leading automaker.

Also higher were power firm Tepco and railway operator JR East.