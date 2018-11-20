Japan’s new defense guidelines to exclude enemy base attack capability
Former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera speaks at the Prime Minister's Office on Aug. 3, 2017. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

National / Politics

Japan’s new defense guidelines to exclude enemy base attack capability

JIJI

New defense guidelines to be drawn up at year-end will not call for the acquisition of the capability to attack enemy bases, former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Monday.

Meanwhile, the establishment of a unit to build capabilities in outer space will be stipulated in the guidelines, according to Onodera, who heads a working group of the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc looking at the guidelines.

In its recommendations in May, the LDP requested that the government consider including in the guidelines the acquisition of the capability to attack enemy bases, which would be needed to destroy launch bases for ballistic missiles and other weapons targeting Japan.

In a lecture in Tokyo on Monday, Onodera said he thinks that the capability “will not be handled in discussions on the guidelines.”

But it is “one of the issues that should be discussed” regarding Japan’s security, the LDP lawmaker added.

On the successor to the Air Self-Defense Force’s F-2 fighter jet, Onodera said, “We are in a situation in which we have to accelerate discussions, rather than clarifying this in the guidelines.”

For the successor, the government is considering codeveloping a jet with an overseas partner, improving existing aircraft in or outside Japan or buying U.S. military aircraft.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese student missing in France was 'probably suffocated': prosecutor
A Japanese student who went missing in eastern France in 2016 was probably suffocated to death in her university room by her fugitive Chilean ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said Monday. Narumi...
Japan startup's super flies may hold key to food self-sufficiency — even in space
Houseflies, the Soviet space program and manned missions to Mars — these aren't plot devices for a Cold War space thriller, but key terms to understand the history behind Fukuoka-based sta...
Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita speaks during a news conference at the ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan's justice minister apologizes for erroneous data on foreign interns
Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita apologized Tuesday over errors to data related to foreign technical interns and how they were presented, but denied claims by opposition lawmakers that the mistak...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera speaks at the Prime Minister's Office on Aug. 3, 2017. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

, ,