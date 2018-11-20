Japan’s new defense guidelines to exclude enemy base attack capability

New defense guidelines to be drawn up at year-end will not call for the acquisition of the capability to attack enemy bases, former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Monday.

Meanwhile, the establishment of a unit to build capabilities in outer space will be stipulated in the guidelines, according to Onodera, who heads a working group of the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc looking at the guidelines.

In its recommendations in May, the LDP requested that the government consider including in the guidelines the acquisition of the capability to attack enemy bases, which would be needed to destroy launch bases for ballistic missiles and other weapons targeting Japan.

In a lecture in Tokyo on Monday, Onodera said he thinks that the capability “will not be handled in discussions on the guidelines.”

But it is “one of the issues that should be discussed” regarding Japan’s security, the LDP lawmaker added.

On the successor to the Air Self-Defense Force’s F-2 fighter jet, Onodera said, “We are in a situation in which we have to accelerate discussions, rather than clarifying this in the guidelines.”

For the successor, the government is considering codeveloping a jet with an overseas partner, improving existing aircraft in or outside Japan or buying U.S. military aircraft.