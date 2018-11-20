MDMA, main ingredient in ecstasy, makes you nicer, but not naive, study finds
Researchers found that participants on MDMA were no more willing to cooperate with untrustworthy people than those given a placebo. | GETTY IMAGES

World / Science & Health

MDMA, main ingredient in ecstasy, makes you nicer, but not naive, study finds

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – MDMA, the main ingredient in ecstasy, makes humans more likely to cooperate — but only with trustworthy people — researchers said Monday in the first study into how the drug impacts our willingness to help others.

Despite its status in Britain as a Class A drug, MDMA is widely consumed due to the heightened sense of energy, empathy and pleasure it arouses in users.

It contains neurotransmitters — chemical messengers for the brain — that are known to be linked to behavior and mood, but scientists currently understand very little about how these affect social interactions.

Researchers at King’s College London studied 20 healthy adult men who were given a typical recreational dose of MDMA or a placebo pill and then asked to complete a set of tasks while images of their brain activity were taken with an MRI scanner.

One of the mind exercises they were given was the Prisoner’s Dilemma — an example of so-called game theory in which an individual is asked to choose between cooperating or competing with another, unknown person.

Both players get an equal share of the points on offer if they choose to cooperate, but if one player chooses to compete they get all the points, while the other player gets nothing. They however risk getting nothing if the other player chooses to compete.

The team found that participants on MDMA were more willing to cooperate than those given the placebo.

But, to their surprise, the MDMA takers only became more cooperative with players they perceived as trustworthy, based on observations of the previous choices of the other player.

“We thought MDMA might make you think that other people are more trustworthy. And we were wrong,” said Mitul Mehta, from King’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience.

“Actually, it didn’t change one bit what you thought of the other person, but it did change your behavior towards them,” Mehta said.

“It’s not that MDMA is giving you rose-tinted glasses and therefore you’re behaving differently, it’s actually keeping your glasses clear and you still think an untrustworthy person is untrustworthy.”

The team found that MDMA increased activity in the superior temporal cortex and midcingulate cortex, two areas of the brain known to be important for empathizing with the thoughts and intentions of others.

They also observed noticeable differenes in activity in the right anterior insula — a section of brain important in appraising risk and uncertainty — when participants on MDMA processed the behavior of trustworthy and untrustworthy players.

“In other words, MDMA did not make participants naively trusting of others,” said Mehta.

“For the first time ever we are showing that MDMA isn’t having a global effect on brain behavior, it’s actually having quite a specific effect and that’s really useful.”

The team behind the study, which was published in The Journal of Neuroscience, said their findings could help the treatment of psychiatric conditions such as PTSD.

“Patients with psychiatric disorders have a lot of difficulties with social interactive behavior. We now can ask the question about what specifically you have trouble with in social behavior — is it your behavior, or how you evaluate others?” said Mehta.

Despite being legally classified in Britain as a schedule 1 drug — meaning it is deemed to have no medical use — MDMA has been given Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

It’s currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials for treating PTSD and Mehta said the drug should be more widely available for medical research.

“It’s about access to treatment that is so promising that it seems unethical not to give people access,” he said. “There’s a renewed interest in MDMA, how it works and how it affects the brain.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Dozens of nations on Monday failed to agree on measures to preserve one of the planet's most valuable fish: the bigeye tuna, which is prized for sashimi in Japan, but remains severely overfished.
Fishing nations fail in bid to cut quotas for depleted bigeye tuna
Dozens of nations on Monday failed to agree on measures to preserve one of the planet's most valuable fish: the bigeye tuna, backbone of a billion dollar business that is severely overfished. So...
Image Not Available
French universities to offer more courses in English to attract foreign students
France wants to boost the number of foreign students at its universities by more than half over the next decade and will offer more courses taught in English to attract them. Prime Minister Edou...
Soldiers from the Kentucky-based 19th Engineer Battalion work in a public park in Laredo, Texas, where they are installing barbed and concertina wire on Nov. 17. The soldiers are some of the thousands of U.S. troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a mission ordered by President Donald Trump to toughen the frontier and provide engineering and logistical support to Customs and Border Protection agents.
Trump likely to give U.S. troops authority to protect immigration agents
U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to give troops authority to protect immigration agents stationed along the border with Mexico if they come under threat from migrants seeking to cross into the...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Researchers found that participants on MDMA were no more willing to cooperate with untrustworthy people than those given a placebo. | GETTY IMAGES

, , , ,