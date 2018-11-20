70% of grads who quit their first job within three years are happy they did

Almost 71 percent of people in Japan who changed jobs within three years of joining a company after graduating from a university were satisfied with their career change, according to a recent survey.

On their reasons for quitting that first job, 51.5 percent pointed to dissatisfaction with work content, while 40.9 percent cited discontent with human relations, the survey by the Association of Job Information of Japan showed.

The proportion of people who answered that their wages had increased by 10 percent or more by changing jobs came to 29.1 percent.

Although 45.6 percent saw their earnings fall by 10 percent or more at their new company, 61.9 percent of these people were happy with the job switch regardless.

Of the 32.3 percent who moved to a smaller company, 69.9 percent said they were satisfied with the transfer.

The association said satisfaction levels after job changes are determined not only by the size of company and salary, but also by many other factors, such as a feeling of doing something worthwhile and the work environment.

The survey, conducted in June, covered people who have worked for three to six years since joining a company after graduating. Of them, the number who answered that they left their old jobs for new ones after less than three years stood at 443, or about one-fourth of all respondents.

The job departure rate of people who have worked for three years or less after graduating from a university has hovered around 30 percent since the mid-1990s, according to a survey by the labor ministry.