Carlos Ghosn arrest: Key events at Nissan since 1999 restructuring

The following is a chronology of major events related to Nissan Motor Co.
- October 1999 The firm unveils a drastic restructuring plan including closing a major factory in Tokyo and slashing over 20,000 employees.
- May 2001 Posts record group net profit for fiscal 2000.
- May 2009 Incurs group net loss in fiscal 2008, hit by the financial crisis triggered by the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. The firm falls into the red for the first time since Carlos Ghosn became chief operating officer in June 1999
- May 2012 Group net profit exceeds that of Toyota Motor Corp. in fiscal 2011.
- May 2016 Agrees to bring Mitsubishi Motors Corp., hit by a fuel economy data manipulation scandal, under its wing.
- July 2018 The alliance of Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors becomes the world’s largest auto seller, surpassing the Volkswagen group.
- Nov. 19 Chairman Carlos Ghosn is arrested by Tokyo prosecutors on suspicion of understating his salary in Japan by ¥5 billion ($44 million).