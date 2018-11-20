Lock her up?: Report says Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work last year
Ivanka Trump (center), the daughter of President Donald Trump, greets guests after President Trump spoke about prison reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Nov. 14. Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year. That's according to the Washington Post, which reports the emails were sent to other White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants. | AP

World / Politics

Lock her up?: Report says Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work last year

AP

WASHINGTON – Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year.

That’s according to The Washington Post, which reports the emails were sent to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to questions Monday, but a spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, didn’t dispute the report.

Peter Mirijanian says, “While transitioning into government … Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family.” He says no classified information was transmitted and the emails have been “retained” in conformity with records’ laws.

President Donald Trump mercilessly criticized his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, for using a private email server, labeling her “Crooked Hillary” and saying she belonged in jail.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This handout photograph obtained from Brooklyn federal court shows "El Chapo" Guzman Loera's .38 Super pistol encrusted with diamonds on the handle and his initials "JGL", which was used as an exhibit by the government Monday by government prosecutors to the jury during Guzmaan's trial in Brooklyn federal court.
Drug lord 'El Chapo' ordered murder of man who wouldn't shake his hand, witness testifies
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was a ruthless killer who ordered the murder of a man who had refused to shake his hand at a meeting, a prosecution witness told jurors at Guzman's U.S. trial on Monday. ...
People line up to cross into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, as seen through barriers topped with concertina wire at the San Ysidro port of entry Monday in San Diego, California. The United States closed off northbound traffic for several hours at the busiest border crossing with Mexico to install new security barriers on Monday, a day after hundreds of Tijuana residents protested the presence of thousands of Central American migrants.
Migrants seeking asylum in U.S. fearful, anxious after protesters greeted their arrival in Tijuana
Many Central American migrants camped in Tijuana after crossing Mexico in a caravan said Monday that a protest over the weekend by residents demanding they leave frightened them and left them even ...
Afghan National Army soldiers participate in a live fire training exercise at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul last month. A new assessment of U.S.-led efforts to compel the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal in Afghanistan says there has been "little clear progress" in recent months.
New U.S. assessment: 'Progress toward peace remains elusive' in Afghanistan war
The U.S. and Afghan governments have made "little clear progress" recently in compelling the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal, according to a new U.S. assessment Monday that said military and poli...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ivanka Trump (center), the daughter of President Donald Trump, greets guests after President Trump spoke about prison reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Nov. 14. Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year. That's according to the Washington Post, which reports the emails were sent to other White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants. | AP

, , , ,