Witness says bloodshed and bribery rampant under ‘El Chapo’

AP

NEW YORK – A star prosecution witness testifying at the U.S. trial of the Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman (wah-KEEN’ el CHAH’-poh gooz-MAHN’) is describing the bloodshed and bribery that were trademarks of Guzman’s leadership of the Sinaloa cartel.

Jesus Zambada told a New York jury Monday that the violence included the killing of a police commander who was considered a threat. He said that an assault-rifle ambush of a drug dealer who ran afoul of the cartel nearly took off the victim’s head.

The witness said that when it appeared that authorities had surrounded Guzman at a mountainous hideout, a $250,000 bribe resulted in the operation being aborted.

Guzman’s lawyers say he’s being framed by Zambada and other cooperators.

The trial is in its second week in federal court in Brooklyn.

