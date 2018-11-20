World / Politics

Finns respond to Trump by ‘raking’ their country great again

Reuters

HELSINKI – Puzzled Finns have taken to Twitter to post pictures of themselves raking the forest after U.S. President Donald Trump said California should learn a lesson from the Nordic country about how to protect itself against wildfires.

While visiting California’s wildfire zones on Saturday, Trump told reporters that Finland spends “a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things” to clear forest floors, citing his discussions with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Niinisto told Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat that he had spoken with Trump about Finland’s wildfire monitoring system. He recalled telling Trump that Finland takes care of its forests, but added that raking didn’t come up.

Hundreds of Finns posted under the Twitter hashtag #rakefinlandgreatagain, many posting pictures of themselves in the forest or their gardens with rakes.

“Anybody needs their floors raked?” tweeted NBA team Chicago Bulls’ Finnish star Lauri Markkanen with a picture of him holding a rake.

A #RakeAmericaGreatAgain hashtag also sprang up on the social media site.

The remains of 77 people have been recovered after California’s deadliest wildfire, with almost 1,000 people listed as missing.

Trump took to Twitter just over a week ago to blame a recent spate of fires on forest mismanagement.

Three quarters of Finland’s territory is covered by forests and the forestry industry accounted for 20 percent of all exports in 2017.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. and California state flags fly behind the border wall, seen from Tijuana, Mexico, Monday. Tensions have built as nearly 3,000 migrants from a caravan poured into Tijuana in recent days after more than a month on the road — and with many more months likely ahead of them while they seek asylum in the U.S. The federal government estimates the number of migrants could soon swell to 10,000.
Legal groups argue in court against Trump ban on migrants seeking asylum
Legal groups argued Monday that a judge should prevent the Trump administration from enforcing its ban on asylum for anyone who illegally crosses the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Jon ...
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leaves after her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Nov. 15.
In threat to Nancy Pelosi, 16 Democrats say they'll back new leadership but so far lack contenders
Sixteen Democrats who've opposed Nancy Pelosi's quest to become speaker released a letter Monday saying they will vote for "new leadership" when the House picks its leaders in January, posing a thr...
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump view the White House Christmas tree after it arrives at the North Portico of the White House in Washington on Monday. The North Carolina-grown Fraser Fir will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.
Trump, first lady accept official White House Christmas tree
As strains of "O Christmas Tree" wafted through the cool air, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Monday accepted the official White House Christmas tree that will go on display ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman poses with a rake following President Donald Trump's comments praising Finland for managing its vast forests by raking, in Turku, Finland, Sunday in this image obtained from social media Monday. | MEIRA PAPPI / VIA REUTERS

, ,