News of Carlos Ghosn’s arrest shocks Nissan employees, customers

Nissan Motor Co. employees and customers who have long owned its cars said Monday they were shocked and disappointed to hear the news that the company’s charismatic chairman, Carlos Ghosn, has been arrested on suspicion of financial misconduct.

At the company headquarters in Yokohama, many employees were seen heading home quickly in the evening without responding to questions from reporters who had flocked there.

One female employee said following media reports that Ghosn’s arrest was imminent, “It was business as usual inside the company and I didn’t notice anything different. (But) I’m worried how the company will be affected.”

A man working at a Nissan assembly plant in Tochigi Prefecture said, “To be honest, I’m disgusted with a series of misconduct” involving Nissan, apparently referring to recent scandals over quality checks. “I want the company to be responsible.”

The 64-year-old Ghosn, who holds French citizenship, is credited with leading the Japanese carmaker’s sharp turnaround after becoming the chief operating officer in 1999. He faces allegations of understating his salary in reports submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange and was arrested Monday night by Tokyo prosecutors.

A woman in her 60s who passed by the automaker’s headquarters said she cannot believe Ghosn is suspected of such wrongdoing, given that he has “earned a lot of money.”

A crowd of reporters, photographers and TV crews gathered Monday evening outside a high-rise condominium building in Tokyo’s Minato Ward where Ghosn lives when in Japan.

“Is it true?” asked one woman who has seen him in an elevator there. “As he has received a huge amount in remuneration, I think he does not need to underreport anything.”

Japanese fans of Nissan cars were also stunned by the news.

A 47-year-old woman in Tokyo who has owned Nissan cars for 17 years said, “I might consider purchasing from outside Nissan when I replace the current one.”

Yasuyuki Nakayama, a 36-year-old civil servant living in the city of Akita said: “I’m shocked but I want to keep driving Nissan cars because I like them. I don’t want the brand’s reputation to be hurt.”

In the city of Suita, Osaka Prefecture, Reiko Takebayashi, 72, said she had believed Ghosn was “an incredible person” due to his remarkable business achievements.

“I don’t think the incident has anything to do with (product) quality, but still it makes me worried. The image of the carmaker itself has been tarnished,” Takebayashi said.

A car dealer in the western prefecture said the news came “out of the blue.” He said he is usually informed by carmakers beforehand when a recall is to be announced, but he had not heard “anything this time.”

“I don’t know what my customers will say,” the dealer said.